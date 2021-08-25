NFL Draft Profile: Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#23

Pos: RB

Ht: 5090

Wt: 199

DOB: 8/26/_

Eligible: 2022

Saint Louis, MO

Saint John Vianney High School

Kyren Williams

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pros:

Lamattina: The way Kyren Williams blocks as a running back is something special. He seeks out blocks and gives all of his effort in each and every block. The mentality that he brings is special. Brings good technicalities to his game, looks like he’s always doing everything correct. Good ball protection and contact balance when he approaches defenders looking to make a tackle. Always fights for extra yards. Finishes every play with his legs churning forward. Once he advances to the second level, Williams definitely flashes some elite speed that elevates his ceiling as a player. He is not afraid to get physical whatsoever, as a blocker and runner. Knows how to read his blocks and make his body smaller to slither through traffic.

Cons:

Lamattina: Lacks the consistent burst and elusiveness at the line of scrimmage to get consistent yardage. Gets caught in the backfield much too often. Not extremely successful as a runner between the tackles. Leaves some questions to be asked of his athleticism in terms of his explosiveness and long speed. Sufficient as a receiver, but won’t be anything more than a safety valve in the NFL. Would like to see some more sense of urgency with the ball more consistently.

Summary:

Lamattina: Kyren Williams is coming off his first full season starting for the Fighting Irish. He has turned heads because of his ability at the forefront of that running back room. Williams flashes because of the physicality and dawg mentality that he possesses. He can contribute in all three phases of the game for his position as a ball carrier, receiver and blocker. Something to look for regarding improvement in his game is more of a consistency running through the tackles and showing some more urgency to hit gaps hard and have more home-run plays.

Background:

Hometown is St. Louis, Missouri. Attended St. John Vianney HS. 247Sports ranked him a four-star prospect and a top 25 running back in the nation. 2018 Missouri Football Coaches Association Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-State. Helped his school to win the Class 5 State Championship.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Kyren Williams flashes with physicality and relentlessness throughout his game. He will be able to fight for a primary role in a running back room when he gets drafted.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.0 / 8.3