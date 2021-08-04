NFL Draft Profile: Travis Jones, Defensive Lineman, UConn Huskies

#57

Pos: DL

Ht: 6050

Wt: 333

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

New Haven, CT

Wilbur Cross High School

Travis Jones

UConn Huskies

Pros:

Ezring: The University of Connecticut football team has quietly produced strong NFL talent in recent years. Next in line is Travis Jones, a defensive lineman capable of playing the nose, 1-tech and 3-tech in the league. The New Haven native boasts excellent play strength, regularly dominating one-on-one situations by controlling offensive linemen with hands to their frame. Jones exhibits relentless leg drive to walk through full or half-man and even double teams. Additionally, the UConn standout’s strength and solid change of direction help him disengage at will. Against the pass, the Huskies’ captain pushes the pocket with a bull rush, creating sacks for his teammates when unable to record one himself. At contact, Jones favors his hump move but also employs a swim, a push-pull and a bull-to-swim. A game-changing run defender, Jones displays instincts and reads the offensive line’s movement when diagnosing. His stellar anchor allows him to maintain sound gap integrity, even through double teams. Further, he understands how to stack-shed and two-gap. The former offensive guard often makes tackles through engagement or walks linemen into rushing lanes. Moreover, Jones’s dominance and playstyle regularly open opportunities for his teammates. He consistently draws double teams and either splits them or fills space. An excellent crasher on stunts, he is a threat to make plays through engagement. The massive defender’s motor and cardio point to every-down potential in the NFL.

Cons:

Ezring: Despite his well-rounded game, the Huskies’ star is not a perfect prospect. First and foremost, he has not played football since 2019. What’s more, Jones has very little experience against NFL talent. Additionally, the athletic starter is unreliable reading the mesh point. When entering engagement, Jones typically plays high and surrenders his chest. This tendency functionally decreases his power and limits his pass rush arsenal. He has struggled against offensive linemen who employ a low pad level. Moreover, Jones often leads with his shoulder into contact. He employs late hands which further offers his chest to opponents. The UConn standout lacks variety in his hand moves. He does not fight hands work to keep contact off of his frame; rather, he opts to simply run into linemen with the intent of overpowering them. When he does attempt hand moves, Jones’s punches are regularly inaccurate. The talented defensive lineman’s 333-pound frame also limits his movement skills. His first step is inconsistent, sometimes quick and others sluggish. Jones lacks a developed speed rush profile. Against double teams, the Huskies’ captain can be knocked to his knees by well-timed chips. Likewise, contact to his side leaves him off-balance. In space, Jones struggles to break down and finish at the tackle point. In fact, he rarely finishes plays; his game is predicated on opening opportunities for teammates.

Summary:

Ezring: A dominant run defender who pushes the pocket as a pass-rusher, Travis Jones’s skillset sees him create for his teammates as much as he does for himself. To reach his ceiling, he must refine his hand usage and learn to drop his pad level. While serviceable at 4-3 defensive tackle, Jones projects as an early starter at nose in a 3-4 scheme. He has game-breaking potential.

Background:

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Travis Jones was a standout two-way football player at Wilbur Cross High School. The talented athlete was a standout guard on offense and a defensive tackle on defense. An accomplished high school player, Jones was named New Haven Register All-Area and All-State in 2016. He was honored as Class LL All-State and All-SCC in that same year. What’s more, Jones was selected to the 2016 Walter Camp All-Connecticut Team. Building upon his strong junior season, the Connecticut native recorded 61 tackles and seven sacks on his way to being named CHSCA All-State First Team and Walter Camp All-Connecticut First Team in 2017. Following his stellar career with the Governors, Jones received a three-star rating from 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet listed him as the 1979th-overall player in his class, the 92nd-best offensive guard in his class and the 10th-ranked player from Connecticut in his year. Since arriving on UConn’s campus, Jones has undergone a positional change and a body transformation. Once a 356-pound offensive guard recruit, the Huskies’ star was a 350-pound defensive lineman in his freshman year, a 336-pound defensive lineman in his sophomore year and is listed as a 333-pound defensive lineman for the 2021 season. In his first year with UConn, Jones played in 12 games. He recorded 46 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one-half sack. He was also named to the 2019 Preseason Athlon Sports American Athletic All-Conference Defensive Fourth Team. The New Haven native managed to improve upon his impressive freshman campaign as a sophomore. In 2019, Jones posted 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. After the season, he was recognized as the 2019 UConn Defensive Player of the Year at the team’s annual award ceremony. The Huskies’ football program canceled its 2020 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, expectations are high for the team’s star nose tackle. Jones is a 2021 team captain and has also been named to the 2021 Bednarik Award Watch List, given to the nation’s best defensive player. Despite his (and every other UConn player’s) layoff due to COVID, the Wilbur Cross product has accumulated substantial playing experience through two years. Jones has started 21 games entering his senior year (and his third year of eligibility). The talented defensive lineman is an exploratory major.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.8 / 8.8