Serritella On Location: NFL Draft Profile: Travis Jones, Defensive Lineman, UConn Huskies

TRAVIS JONES | UConn | DT | #57 | Jr | 6043v | 330v | 1038v | 3358v | 5.20e | New Haven, CT | Wilbur Cross

Evaluation:

The pandemic provided Jones with one blessing in disguise; an entire year to dedicate himself to his diet and workout regime. While conditioning and agility still remain two areas of emphasis that he continues to improve upon, the Connecticut native has re-sculpted his body entering the 2021 season. A big-bodied run-stuffer who clogs gaps, Jones flashes excellent burst off the line of scrimmage, allowing him to make a handful of plays behind the line of scrimmage. His power enables him to generate great strength and push. In addition, he demonstrates excellent hand placement/combat skills. He has gotten bigger, stronger, faster every season, according to the coaching staff. A team captain who players tend to gravitate towards, Jones appears to be as good as gone after the season, as he is a senior academically. He currently carries a Day Three grade with the potential to move into the top 100 with a strong campaign and/or Senior Bowl invitation. His size and strength makes him one of the premier nose tackle prospects in the nation.

Background:

A soft-spoken, quiet, reserved demeanor. An all-state selection in high school growing up in New Haven. Had 61 tackles and seven sacks as a senior; also played running back, gaining nearly 3,000 career yards and 18 touchdowns. A two year starter at UConn, who has appeared in 24 games in 2018-2019, before the Huskies opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Majors in general studies. (08/15/21)

