Trevon Moehrig - Strong Safety TCU Horned Frogs Scouting Report

TREVON MOEHRIG | TCU | DS | #7 | Jr | 6010 | 202 | Spring Branch, TX | Smithson Valley

Overview:

In a safety group with many varying opinions, TCU’s Trevon Moehrig stands a good chance to be the first safety off the board after putting two outstanding seasons on film in 2019 and 2020, coupling an impressive physical profile and production. Boasting the ideal frame that evaluators dream of at the position, with length for days and a smooth athletic profile, Moehrig has the type of physical profile that could fit into a variety of roles on the next level. Partnering with fellow 2021 draft prospect Ar’Darius Washington, Moehrig played a lot of split-zone, two-high looks, including reps as a curl-flat defender, mid-hole, robber and single high. The versatility he brings to the position will be a huge bonus for NFL teams that ask their safeties to do a variety of duties. Playing as the field safety for the Horned Frogs, Moehrig has an outstanding feel in deep-zone coverage, rarely ever taken out of position. In man coverage, he has smooth hips and is extremely patient, matching up well against wide receivers of various sizes/skill sets. He transitions downhill well, taking good angles working inside-out. Although Moehrig makes an impact in deep zone, he is not the type of athlete that you want playing single high at a high rate. His range is nothing special, working much better from two-high alignments. In the run game, Moehrig needs to play up to his size more consistently. He has had some missed tackles on film. Pointing out the “weaknesses” for Moehrig are extreme nitpicking at this point. He is a player who seems to do everything well. For a team needing a versatile safety on the back end without many flaws, Moehrig brings a tremendous amount of value. The first round is not out of question.

Background:

Raised outside of San Antonio, Texas. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Chose TCU over Stanford. Declared early for the 2021 draft.

