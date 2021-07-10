NFL Draft Profile: Trey McBride, Tight End, Colorado State Rams

#85

Pos: TE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 260

DOB: 11/22/99

Eligible: 2022

Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan High School

Trey McBride

Colorado State Rams

Pros:

Ezring: Tight end prospects come in various shapes and sizes while boasting unique skillsets. Trey McBride’s game is predicated on his well-rounded playstyle and versatility to line up all over the Rams’ offense. The thick-framed pass-catcher exhibits above-average linear and lateral burst while simultaneously displaying sufficient long speed. In his releases, McBride reduces pressable surface area and uses jab steps to force early hip turns. As a route runner, he uses physicality at the top of his route stem to separate. At the catch point, McBride exhibits excellent hands. He uses his large frame and wide catch radius to box defenders out and secure passes through contact. With the ball in his hands, he complements his movement skills with impressive contact balance and the power to carry would-be defenders. Beyond his intriguing receiving profile, McBride is a reliable blocker. He has the movement skills to mirror and thrives in space. He is at his best outside the hashes controlling agile defensive backs. The well-built tight end flashes sufficient power to anchor thanks to his understanding of leverage and pad level. He uses his athleticism and leg drive to sustain blocks. McBride’s ability to block in space allows offensive coordinators to be creative. He regularly protects quarterbacks in a moving pocket and blocks cornerbacks working to a wide receiver screen. Finally, McBride often gets under defenders’ skin and drives his legs through the whistle.

Cons:

Ezring: Certain well-rounded prospects are given the title of jack of all trades, master of none. McBride may fall into this category. The productive pass-catcher is a good-not-great athlete and seems to have a stiff frame. This rigidity limits his change of direction which deleteriously impacts his route running. Further, the Colorado State product lacks refinement as a separator and will have trouble finding space with pure movement skills. McBride rounds and telegraphs his routes. What’s more, he fails to consistently employ head fakes, jab steps and body language to sell defenders on fake patterns. When releasing, the talented tight end is too easily slowed by press coverage. Additionally, the Rams’ star might see a learning curve as a physical separator at the next level. As a blocker, McBride’s flashes of power are overshadowed by his stiff midsection and inconsistent anchor. He shoots his hands wide into engagement which surrenders his chest. Once into his frame, defenders control McBride. Similarly, the all-around tight end fails to consistently drive linebackers in the run game. This indicates that his power may not hold up in the NFL. Moreover, McBride does not always square up when entering engagement. The Colorado State pass-catcher sometimes appears lost in the box and can obstruct the ballcarrier’s path. Finally, McBride jogs too often.

Summary:

Ezring: A well-rounded tight end prospect who should contribute early in the NFL, Trey McBride should be an intriguing option on draft day. That said, he lacks elite traits and may experience a learning curve at the next level. He is a great fit in a spread or outside zone scheme. The Colorado State tight end can hear his name called as early as day two.

Background:

Born in Greeley, Colorado on November 22nd, 1999 to parents Kate and Jennifer McBride, Trey McBride was a star athlete at Fort Morgan High School. The all-around talent recorded 89 receptions, 1737 receiving yards, 23 receiving touchdowns, 361 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 310 tackles, 14 sacks, 60 TFL, 7 INT, 6 blocked kicks in his Fort Morgan career. For his stellar performance on the field, he received all-conference honors all four years of high school. McBride was also named first-team 3A All-Colorado as a junior and senior. Further, he was recognized as Team MVP in 2017 and 2018. Moreover, he was named a 2017 National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter Scholar-Athlete. In addition to his incredible football career, McBride was a decorated basketball and baseball player. In fact, he has the most career points (basketball), home runs and RBIs (baseball) in Fort Morgan history. After high school, 247Sports Composite Rankings listed the well-rounded athlete as a three-star recruit. The same service labeled him the 1556th-best recruit in the nation, the 67th-best tight end in his class and the 7th-overall recruit from Colorado in his class. McBride was an immediate-impact player upon arriving at Colorado State. He played in all 12 games of his freshman year, was named Academic All-Mountain West and first-team Academic All-Colorado by the Colorado Chapter of the National Football Foundation. That said, the Greeley native broke out in his sophomore season. The talented pass-catcher was made first-team All-Mountain West and was placed on the 2020 John Mackey Award watch list. Going into the 2020 season, McBride was named Preseason All-Mountain West, Phil Steele Preseason All-Mountain West first team and Athlon Sports preseason All-Mountain West first team. The star tight end record 22 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns in just four games after a COVID-marred offseason. Trey McBride’s brother, Toby, plays defensive line at Colorado State.

One-Liners

Ezring: Although he lacks elite traits and may experience a consequent learning curve at the next level, Trey McBride is a well-rounded tight end prospect who should contribute early in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.5 / 8.4