NFL Draft Profile: Velus Jones Jr., Wide Receiver, Tennessee Volunteers

#1

Pos: WR

Ht: 6000

Wt: 200

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Saraland, AL

Southern California/Saraland High School

Velus Jones Jr. University of Tennessee Volunteers

One-Liner:

Slot receiver with average size and great speed. Projects as a deep threat and gunner.

Pros:

Average-sized slot receiver with great speed who operates on a primarily vertical route tree. Jones uses his great acceleration and speed to be a consistent vertical threat by eating up cushions and blowing past flat footed defenders. Above average hip sink and lower body flexibility allow him to perform speed cuts without losing significant momentum. Jones can hang on to the ball on passes slightly outside of his frame and maintains his balance to pick up yards after the catch. On screens and as a blocker he shows above average effort, lowering his shoulder for extra yards and competing.

Cons:

Lacking length prevents Jones from making contested catches or winning the football in the air due to his small catch radius. His ball tracking is below average as he does not consistently manage to run underneath the deep or time up the catch. Jones gets a lot of breathers which could be an indicator of subpar conditioning. As a route runner, he drifts upfield on sharp cuts, not showing the attention to detail and suddenness required to consistently separate underneath. Traffic over the middle throws off his route timing as he decelerates significantly to avoid contact. Lining up in the slot means he does not face press coverage. His lack of strength prevents him from having a significant impact as a blocker.

Summary:

Slot receiver with average size and great speed. Jones uses his speed to win vertically, he competes as a blocker and with the ball in his hands. Struggling to get in and out of sharp cuts limit his separation ability. Jones projects as a deep threat who can get on the field for shot plays or on clearouts. His speed and competitiveness should make him a good gunner.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.2/7.6

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view