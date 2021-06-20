NFL Draft Profile: Zachary Carter, Defensive End, Florida Gators

#6

Pos: DL

Ht: 6032

Wt: 290

DOB: 4/7/99

Eligible: 2022

Tampa, FL

Hillsborough

Zachary Carter

Florida Gators

Pros

Leinweber: Has average athleticism with good lateral agility, making him dangerous on stunts. He is best as a bull rusher, landing his hands and pushing the pocket. Carter punishes leaning blockers on the perimeter by knocking their hands down and showing flexibility to turn the corner. When he gets off the ball well, he can not only stack but also stand up blockers.

Cons

Leinweber: A tweener, Carter does not have a clear position playing on the outside and interior. His pass rush moves are often off target, whiffing on double-hand swipes. A lack of violence in his hands prevents him from breaking the contact point, causing him to get latched on and controlled. Carter gets washed by combo blocks and struggles to take blows on the interior due to a lack of play strength. Susceptible to biting on play-action.

Summary

Leinweber: Defensive lineman with inside-out flexibility and average athleticism. Carter is best as a bull rusher, showing above-average length to also stack blocks. His pass rush moves often miss and he lacks violence. In the run game, he gets washed. Carter projects as a defensive end who can offer depth in a 3-4 defense. His lack of run game impact may relegate him to a practice squad role.

Background:

Raised in Tampa, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played football and basketball as a power forward in high school. Redshirt. Weight has fluctuated at Florida, being listed at 236 lbs as a redshirt sophomore and 290 lbs as a year later.

One-Liners

Leinweber: 3-4 defensive end with inside-out flexibility and average athleticism. Lacks play strength in the run game.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.9/6.7