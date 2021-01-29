Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
The Dynasty Draft Room: Rookie and Sophomore Mock Draft

In this episode of The Dynasty Draft Room, Ryan and Eric bring on special guest Matt Hicks for a dynasty mock draft with the 2020 and 2021 draft classes. They show how the quarterbacks stack up
Author:
Publish date:

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow. Does Najee Harris crack the top 5 of last year's tremendous rookie running back class? Can Ja'Marr Chase or Devonta Smith pass Justin Jefferson? The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the nfldraftbible.com. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.

