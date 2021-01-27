Inside the War Room Podcast

Join Tyler Sawa, Surae Poole, and Dante Collinelli as they argue which players on the 2021 Reece's Senior Bowl roster have the most to prove this week. Tyler argues for Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (this show was recorded before Kyle Trask pulled out of the event) and Surae argues for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones as they both have first-round aspirations. Dante argues for Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson who let him down with his play this season but has a chance to redeem himself this week.



The guys also argue for some players they believe are sleepers. Tyler is a homer and picks Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins who opted out of the 2020 season. Surae breaks down Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell who burst onto the scene this year after not playing much in his first four seasons. Dante selected Vanderbilt defensive tackle Dayo Odeyingbo who he believes is one of the most unique prospects in the class.



The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the nfldraftbible.com. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.