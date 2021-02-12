[WATCH] Prospect Prophets: Rankings the top interior defensive linemen

Tune-in for the Prospect Prophets Show live on-air Friday, February 12th, 2021 on NFL Draft Bible, now part of the FanNation Network on Sports Illustrated. Hosts Alec Pulido and Lorenz Leinweber will be joined by NFL Draft Bible Draft Analyst Zack Dietz, as they rank the top interior defensive linemen. The Prospect Prophets Show is also part of the NFL Draft Bible podcast network on iTunes, be sure to subscribe. Plus, keep it locked to our brand new Twitch channel, as we bring exclusive independent scouting analysis and coverage of pro football. The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know first since 2002, it's what we do!

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch at 2:45 pm eastern.

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP