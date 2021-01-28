Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
Scout Interview: Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa

Get to know more about the talented edge rusher, Elerson Smith.
Fresh off his weigh-in at the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, Northern Iowa defensive end Elerson Smith joined NFL Draft Bible to discuss his preparation for the week ahead, what he hoped to prove to NFL scouts and the hardships he encountered dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The big man disclosed that he had been a little anxious to strap on the pads after not having played in 14 months. As for those measurements, he checked in at 6064, 262 pounds, with an 83" wingspan. It's no wonder why he stated during the interview that he needs to ingest between 4,000-4,400 calories per day, just to maintain his current playing weight!

Tune-in and learn more about one of the top FCS prospects in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

*Be sure to check back throughout the week for our exclusive coverage of the Reese’s 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. For more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

