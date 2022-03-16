SMWW: Life of An NFL Agent

On This Panel: Dr. Lynn Lashbrook | Kelli Masters | Charles Stewart

What is life like an NFL agent? It’s not all Jerry Maguire! Moderator Ike Worth is joined by Dr. Lynn Lashbrook of SMWW, Kelli Masters of KMM Sports and Charles Stewart of Generational Sports Partnerships. Tune-in and find out what day-to-day life is like from a veteran agent, in addition to a newly certified agent perspective. Think the agent business is for you or just want to learn more about the behind the scenes operations of running an agency?

