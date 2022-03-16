Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
SMWW: Life of An NFL Agent

SMWW: Life of An NFL Agent

NFL Draft Bible on location at the Sports Management World Wide (SMWW) Football Career Conference in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine. Hosted by Dr. Lynn Lashbrook.

NFL Draft Bible on location at the Sports Management World Wide (SMWW) Football Career Conference in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine. Hosted by Dr. Lynn Lashbrook.

On This Panel: Dr. Lynn Lashbrook | Kelli Masters | Charles Stewart

What is life like an NFL agent? It’s not all Jerry Maguire! Moderator Ike Worth is joined by Dr. Lynn Lashbrook of SMWW, Kelli Masters of KMM Sports and Charles Stewart of Generational Sports Partnerships. Tune-in and find out what day-to-day life is like from a veteran agent, in addition to a newly certified agent perspective. Think the agent business is for you or just want to learn more about the behind the scenes operations of running an agency?

Featured SMWW Online Course: Pro Football Agent Certification Prep Course

Scroll to Continue

Read More

ba42e2c2dfc94e7d858e42fe5a4cf562
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: 2022 Pro Day Schedule, Testing Numbers, Measurements, Results

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
nfldraft-1.jpg-1
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Full 2022 NFL Draft Order

By The NFL Draft Bible3 hours ago
kayvon-thibodeaux-ato
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: All Access College Football Prospect Scouting Reports

By The NFL Draft Bible4 hours ago
Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aqeel Glass, Quarterback, Alabama A&M Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible4 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Washington nfl draft
Mocks

NFL Draft: Washington Commanders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack Patraw9 hours ago
Western Kentucky WR Jerreth Sterns
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jerreth Sterns, Wide Receiver, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

By The NFL Draft Bible13 hours ago
Member Exclusive
North Carolina OG Marcus McKethan
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Marcus McKethan, Offensive Lineman, North Carolina Tarheels

By The NFL Draft Bible13 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Utah OLB Nephi Sewell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Nephi Sewell, Linebacker, Utah Utes

By The NFL Draft Bible13 hours ago
Member Exclusive