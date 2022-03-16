SMWW: Negotiating Player Contracts

On This Panel: Kevin Abrams | Nick Polk | Joel Corry

Tune-in and find out what goes into a player contract negotiation! Moderator Dr. Lynn Lashbrook is joined by New York Giants Senior Vice President Kevin Abrams and Premier Sports, Former Atlanta Falcons Director of Operations Nick Polk and Entertainment founder Joel Corry to discuss what it’s like behind closed doors. How do teams determine when to move on from a player? When to extend a player? Plus, other key factors that are weighed in a contract negotiation such as performance, behavior, data and analytics. Watch as this expert panel explains all the details that go into an agreement before it hits the breaking news scroll on your monitor.

Featured SMWW Online Course: Football Player Development Course