NFL Network Analyst Brian Baldinger Joins 'The State of Football' To Talk About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brian Baldinger on TSOF: “Bucs have to be the favorites. They’re biggest opponent is complacency”

NFL Network Analyst Brian Baldinger came on The State of Football to discuss the outlook of defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coming off their first full pads practice of training camp, Baldinger believes the Bucs are very aware of the task at hand. To become the first repeat Super Bowl Champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots, the Bucs understand that complacency signals weakness.

‘They’ve been told they brought everybody back, they’ve heard all of it. And they don’t want to hear it’ - Brian Baldinger on the Bucs battling Complacency

Baldinger took in a Bucs training camp practice and liked what he saw. He alluded to it being what training camp was 30 years ago with the pads cracking and the heat blazing in Tampa Bay. With the season inching closer by the day, the work being put in now will go a long way in determining who is left standing in February.