Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker Talks ‘The Knock’

We’ve all seen how much impact the news of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame has meant to the players. Now get to hear it from the other end of the perspective! Tune-in to watch Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker discuss what it means to deliver the news to someone that they’ve been enshrined into Canton.

In this edition of The State of Football, host Ric Serritella welcomes his Monday co-host Ralph Ventre, the co-commissioner of the Northeast Conference. They are joined by NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger who takes us down the road of his upcoming training camp tour, plus a look at his scouting seminars series ‘Baldy Breakdowns’ now available on CoachTube.com. NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece also joins the show to discuss all the community work that the alumni association is providing, including over $100M annually donated to children’s foundations. The show closes out with a bang, or shall we say ‘knock,’ as Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker brings us behind the scenes of the Hall of Fame Village Powered By Johnson Controls and lead-in prep for the upcoming Hall of Fame Game, kicking off the 102nd NFL season this upcoming Thursday, August 5th at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It all happens on TSOF, your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!