Franco Harris on 'The State of Football' Ahead of Hall of Fame Game: ‘We love beating them boys’

Steelers Hall of Famer Fullback Franco Harris appeared on Season 2 episode 3 of The State of Football to talk about a multitude of topics. Harris came on to promote the new Game Day Socks line that pays tribute to the incoming Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021. Each sock features the name and number of the Hall of Famer as well as the colorway of their respective jerseys. Harris also spoke about the Steelers/Cowboys rivalry with the Hall of Fame game on tap and rest assured, that rivalry still rages on for the Hall of Famer to this day. ‘We just love beating those boys. We never get tired of that.’ said Harris, who also noted how both teams have multiple entrants into the upcoming class.

‘They sold a lot of number 12 jerseys. A lot of 75 jerseys. Players didn’t get a penny. Players should get paid for their jersey’ - Franco Harris on players from his era not getting paid for jersey sales

Harris spoke a bit more about the meaning of the Game Day Socks collection, noting how players wouldn’t get paid for their jersey sales back in the day. His solution was the partnership with Game Day Socks. The Hall of Fame collection is now on sale over at SilverSports.com. Be sure to catch Franco Harris and a bunch of other legendary guests over at The State of Football.