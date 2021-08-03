Hall of Fame Village CEO Mike Crawford Joins 'The State of Football'

Hall of Fame Village CEO Mike Crawford joined ‘The State of Football’ with host Ric Serritella to discuss the Helix eSports entertainment center in the retail promenade that is part of the development. The venue is expected to be open by 2022, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame looks to bring esports to the mainstream in Canton, Ohio. Watch the video for more developments on the construction of the $900M Hall of Fame Village Powered By Johnson Controls.

Watch The State of Football Part CCLX – Full Episode Here

In this edition of The State of Football, host Ric Serritella continues to count you down to the Hall of Fame Weekend festivities to commemorate the 102nd NFL season! Tune-in, as he is joined by Hall of Fame Village CEO Mike Crawford to preview the new $900M construction of the Hall of Fame Village Powered By Johnson Controls, plus a look at the preparation leading up to the Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremonies. Next, Yahoo! Sports insider Eric Edholm checks in from his training camp travels to discuss the main storylines sure to dominate the month of August, in addition to several teams who have some concerns at the quarterback position. We close out the program with Zebra Technologies vice president Mike Crawford, who discusses the extended partnership with Reese’s Senior Bowl and what it means for the league. It all happens on TSOF, your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!