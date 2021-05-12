On this special edition of 'The State of Football Part CCIII' sit back and enjoy another hour of power with the legendary offensive lineman coach Bob Wylie. Listen to his hilarious stories of wisdom as he joins our host Ric Serritella to chop up the valuable lessons that will be given starting on this Thursday May 13-15 at the C.O.O.L Clinic Coach Wylie is hosting that has all of the Offensive Lineman heavy hitters from Super Bowl Champions to College and Grey Cup Championship winning coaches. This event has Coach Keith Grabowski from the CoachandCoordinator.com excited to join and eager to help Wylie go virtual. Make sure you register for your seat that is available to watch on rewind all month long at www.Cool.CoachesClinic.com.