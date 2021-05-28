Sports Illustrated home
The State of Football: Part CCXV

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff today with host Ric Serritella as he dives into what it takes to make it into the NFL with TE Connor Davis who recently signed with the Browns after participating at the HUB Football CAMP. Then, we break down the NFL draft experience & medical tape with the Lions draft pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown as we discuss his new partnership with Unite Health Share Ministries with their President Christopher Jin. Free Agent Elysee Mbem-Bosse drops in to give us his latest update on his hustle to the NFL. You just never know who might drop by and make an appearance. Tune-in at NFL Draft Bible or on any of our social media platforms weekdays at 9AM EST.

