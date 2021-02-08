The State of Football - Part CXXXVI

Hosts Ric Serritella and John Murphy recap Super Bowl LV with special guest Northeast Conference co-commissioner Ralph Ventre. The crew is also joined by 1Huddle CEO Sam Caucci, to discuss their new partnership with the NFL Alumni, which helps empower former athletes with the necessary tools on how to run a business by using science-backed methods. Later in the show, we will examine the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Class. Only on 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Powered by FanNation on Sports Illustrated.

