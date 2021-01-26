The State of Football PT. CXXVII

Our founder and host Ric Serritella is joined by the man with the boots on location at the Reese's Senior Bowl, 15yr. CFL Executive and 2x Grey Cup Champion John Murphy to chop up all the gems in the NFL Draft with the Director of USA Scouting at the Montreal Alouette's Russ Lande and our long time scout from College2Pro.com Bo Marchionte.

Today at 9:20 we have the man with the rising #NFLDraft stock; Tight End from Boston College, Hunter Long on to give us his live Reese's Bowl update and let us know where he belongs in the #NFL.