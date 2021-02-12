[WATCH] The State of Football - Part CXL

Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Listen live as the crew goes through the latest news around the nation.
It’s another ‘Football Friday’ edition of ‘The State of Football,’ Part 140! Join hosts Ric Serritella and John Murphy, as they discuss the hot topics and latest news in the football world. Today, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl Champion Cam Gill joins the show. Plus, special guest co-host Lawrence ‘Big Law’ Johnson of Seven Cities Shop Talk and Wu World Radio. It’s your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings, weekdays 9am eastern time. 

Ric and John will be joined by new writer Devin Jackson as well as Brian Baldinger.

