The Why Behind The Eagles Adding Another Rookie CB
PHILADELPHIA - The signing of undrafted rookie free agent Shon Stephens adds another layer to a bloated Eagles cornerback group even for the 90-man offseason roster.
The current status at the position includes holdovers Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson, Mekhi Garner, and Mario Goodrich, supplemented by the team’s top two rookie draft picks” Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and veteran pickups Isaiah Rodgers, who is back after a suspension for gambling, and free agent Tyler Hall.
More so, most of the Eagles safeties have some cornerback in their backgrounds, including starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum, and undrafted rookie Andre Sam’.
The story of Stephens’ presence is twofold after he impressed at the Eagles’ rookie camp as a tryout player.
He’s the only one of 21 tryout players signed so far by Philadelphia after snaring an interception on the first day of the camp, according to a team source.
Most organizations like to send a message by bringing in at least one tryout player signaling that hard work and achievement will be rewarded.
The larger reason for the flyer on Stephens has been the organizational overcorrection to what went on at slot cornerback last season when injuries to McPhearson in the preseason and Maddox during a Week 2 win over Minnesota turned the slot into a revolving door that never settled down into anything near competency.
Stephens is a natural slot player at 5-foot-8 and 173 pounds and he was a big-time playmaker at the Division II level compiling 16 interceptions over the past two seasons: 2022 at West Liberty and 2023 for Ferris State.
He appeared on the NFL’s radar after an impressive pro day at Michigan State. The Spartans are on a downswing for a Power 5 school so the typical interest for their draft hopefuls wasn’t there and Stephens filled the vacuum with impressive testing numbers. His 4.38 40-yard dash would have been tied for fifth-best among cornerbacks at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and his 6.99 3-cone drill would have been tied for No. 4.
Stephens also has an NFL bloodline as the nephew of 13-year NFL veteran Joey Porter Sr. and the cousin of Steelers cornerback and 2022 first-round pick Joey Porter Jr. Stephens nearly attended Penn State as a walk-on before shiting toward Ferris State.
An older rookie, Stephens missed multiple college seasons while caring for his mother after she suffered a heart attack in 2020.
The Eagles now have Maddox, McPhearson, Hall, Goodrich, and Stephens as slot options with DeJean and Rodgers serving as potential inside/outside options.
Those numbers give new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio a long list to work with and plenty of insurance even if multiple injuries hit the position again.
