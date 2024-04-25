Eagles Reportedly Have Spoken To Superstar About Contract Extension
It sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles may be discussing a major contract.
Philadelphia has been in the news lately as rumors have popped up about the future of star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The Eagles acquired Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2022 season and he has been exactly what the franchise could've asked for.
Brown already was considered a great receiver before joining the Eagles but has taken his play to the next level. He has racked up just under 1,500 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons and now is considered one of the best receivers in football.
He's currently under contract through the 2026 season, but the two sides reportedly have discussed a deal that would keep him with the franchise longer, according to Eagles insider Howard Eskin on the 94WIP Morning Show.
"I have kind of heard different things that — whether it is preliminary discussions — they are thinking about a new contract for A.J. Brown," Eskin said. "Not trading A.J. Brown, they're thinking about an extension for A.J. Brown...They've already started some conversation with A.J. Brown's agent about an extension."
Brown has been in the news lately as there has been some speculation that teams have called the Eagles regarding a possible trade. Philadelphia has shut down trade requests and it sounds like it has no interest in letting Brown go anywhere in the near future.
While no deal is done at this point, it's certainly a positive sign that the two sides have at least started to discuss a new contract.
