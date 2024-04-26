Eagles Sign Superstar To Massive Extension Ending Possibility Of Trade
It sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles will have one of their top players for the foreseeable future.
Philadelphia has been in the news left and right this offseason already. The Eagles had a rough end of the 2023 season and have looked for ways to improve the club in major ways. Philadelphia made a major move by signing Saquon Barkley and has looked for other ways to build the roster up.
The Eagles recently signed receiver DeVonta Smith to a contract extension and there have been rumors about what the franchise would do with fellow star A.J. Brown. There have been rumors that other teams have come calling about a possible trade but Brown isn't going anywhere.
Philadelphia reportedly signed Brown a long-term extension to keep him with the Eagles through the 2029 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources: The Eagles and star WR AJ Brown agreed to terms on a new 3-year extension for $96M, the highest for any WR in NFL history," Rapoport said. "He’s now under contract through 2029 (and) his total guarantee of $84M is also the highest. The deal, his third at 27, was done by Tory Dandy of CAA."
Brown was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2022 season and he has blossomed into one of the top receivers in football. He is an integral part of the robust Eagles offense and luckily for the team, he isn't going anywhere any time soon.
Philadelphia should have one of the top teams in football next season and the 26-year-old will be a major reason why.
