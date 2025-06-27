Did Former Eagles Running Back Do Enough To Make Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Ohio should be a vacation hotspot for Eagles fans in 2029. More specifically, Canton, where the Pro Football Hall of Fame is headquartered.
That is the year that both Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox are eligible to be inducted into the game’s most hallowed ground. Both certainly deserve to be enshrined. Maybe even on the first ballot. It’s also the year Aaron Donald will be eligible.
All three retired within the span of two weeks in March of 2024. It would be one heckuva class if all three get in at the same time.
There is plenty of time to make cases for the two Eagles candidates – Donald will be a first ballot inductee, without a doubt - but, until then, there’s another former Eagles player who will be eligible in just one more year. That is running back LeSean McCoy.
He has already been inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame, and rightfully so. “Shady” holds six Eagles rushing records:
Career yards: 6,702
Single season: 1,607 in 2013
Single-season touchdowns: 20 in 2011
Single-season yards from scrimmage: 2,146 in 2013
He is second on the career list in these two categories:
100-plus rushing games: 23, a record Barkley could break after outting 11 of them in 2024
Single-game rushing yards: 217 in a 2013 blizzard, which stood until this past season when Barkley rumbled for 255 in November.
But did McCoy do enough to earn a bust in the Pro Football Hall? The debate will rage on as we get closer and perhaps for years to come.
In 12 seasons, McCoy amassed 11,102 rushing yards (23rd all time), plus 518 receptions for 3,898 yards and 89 total touchdowns, earning six Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro honors.
His best days were with the Eagles, but he won two Super Bowl rings late in his career, one with the Buccaneers, the other with the Chiefs.
The Eagles took McCoy in the second round of the 2009 draft, the 53rd player taken overall. He ended up with a better career than the three running backs drafted in the first round – Knowshon Moreno, Donald Brown, and Beanie Wells.
That trio combined to run for 8,916 yards with 2,768 yards. Those numbers fall short of what McCoy put up himself.
But will it be enough to get the call from the hall?
