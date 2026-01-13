Jason Kelce Speaks Out For Eagles OC Kevin Patullo

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't where they want to be right now.

In a perfect world, the Eagles would be preparing to take on the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Instead, their season is over and the noise around the league is about which changes could be on the way, rather than a potential Super Bowl repeat.

In the aftermath of Sunday's Wild Card Round loss against the San Francisco 49ers, the talking points around the team have been whether the Eagles will let offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo go. Philadelphia's offense wasn't where the team needed it to be. But is that on the coordinator, or the players making plays? Well, the most likely answer is that blame is on both sides. But Patullo has been the talking point. Even before the Wild Card Round matchup on Monday night between the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eagles legend Jason Kelce weighed in.

The Eagles legend responded

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN MNF broadcaster Jason Kelce shown on set prior to the game between the Los Angeles Rams against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"I know that everybody is out on Kevin Patullo," Kelce said. "I happen to know the guy. I love Kevin Patullo. I know he's a great coach. I know it wasn't the best performance this year offenisvely. They had the No. 1 highest-paid offense in the league and were mediocre across the board. That's unacceptable. They had their chances to win that game (Sunday) and they, the players, didn't make the plays.

"There's no reason that -- and I'm trying -- what Robert Saleh did with that defense is commendable. What they've done to get to here is absolutely a testament to that organization and how well they're built and they function across the board. Kyle Shanahan with the trickeration. Finding a way to get things open and everything like that. You tip your cap to them, but Philly had their opportunities."

It's easy to play the blame game when there isn't another contest next week. The Eagles are going to talk about this loss for months. No matter where you place the blame, the Eagles underachieved.

