Former Eagles Star Speaks Out About Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles’ season abruptly came to an end on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and there’s been a lot of chatter since. Unsurprisingly, most hasn't been in the Eagles' favor.

The Eagles had high hopes this season. Philadelphia won Super Bowl LIX and brought back a very similar team. The messaging was solid throughout training camp and the Eagles looked ready to run it back on paper. But things aren't easy in the National Football League. Despite having a very similar team, the Eagles struggled in 2025 with inconsistency. The Eagles found ways to win games on the back of the defense, but the offense never fully clicked.

There would be a half or a game where they flowed, but the team couldn't sustain it and in the end, Philadelphia's season ended at the hands of the 49ers. The season is over unsurprisingly, there will be plenty of chatter over the next few months about what went wrong and what needs to change. Kevin Patullo has been someone who has gotten the brunt of the heat so far, but former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy weighed in on Jalen Hurts on "Speakeasy."

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I've got a lot of blame for all of the offense," McCoy said. "I'm going to start with AJ Brown. He had a lot of drops (Sunday), and he never drops the ball. I think some of that is he didn't really have a chance to get into a groove...Jalen Hurts, I've got to be honest. I need you to be special. Make plays. I did a lot of digging, man. I won't throw them under the bus, but I know some people. The problem is, we can't do different, exotic looks. Different formations, different motions because I'm hearing that he can't really do it. So, we get to a game like this where we've got to have it. Like, we're playing against the 49ers, their second unit. I'm not disrespecting them because they played really, really well...

"I look at the quarterbacks like, yo, how in the world if we have all of these special players -- we have a Hall of Fame-type running back, Hall of Fame-type wide receiver, top three dual wide receivers with AJ and (DeVonta Smith), and a really solid tight end with (Dallas Goedert), and we can't move the ball? C'mon. We had solid pockets. And I think about, like, our quarterback. Sometimes he's too safe. I'm not blaming him, but when I watch the game, I can't only talk about it...I think if Brock Purdy had our weapons, I think we win this game by at least 10 points."

It's interesting hearing from a former member of the franchise talking about how he has heard that there are different looks the team can't use. But even if that is the case, this is a team that won the Super Bowl last year and Hurts was the Super Bowl MVP. Even if there are shortcomings, the team found a way around them last year. Overall, it just wasn't the Eagles' year and they have work to do this offseason.

