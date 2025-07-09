Eagles Approaching Potential Record-Setting Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles have a potential Defensive Player of the Year Award contender on their hands.
Last year, it was Zack Baun. He was a finalist for the award but didn’t bring it home. Another guy who very well could be in the mix for it this upcoming season is defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
He’s a bona fide superstar. ESPN ranked him as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the game and he’s just 24 years old.
There’s a lot to like about this kid and one day he’s going to cash in. The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena talked about the possibility and shared that he could have a “record-setting” deal on the way.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Kubena said. "DT Jalen Carter. NFL teams can’t enter negotiations with someone they drafted until after the final regular season game of their third contract year. So, there won’t be any news on an extension between the Eagles and Carter during the upcoming season. But GM Howie Roseman spent the offseason tidying up the organization’s books partly to accommodate what could very well be a record-setting contract for their star interior defensive lineman.
"Carter secured his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024. The degree of his dominance in 2025 will dictate where he’ll eventually land in relation to Kansas City’s Chris Jones, the NFL’s highest-paid interior lineman at $31.75 million. Owner Jeffrey Lurie authorizes Roseman to set the market instead of chasing it. I’d expect the Eagles to again extend another core player sooner rather than later."
Carter is entering his third year in the NFL and will be eligible for an extension right when the season ends. Could that be when he cashes in?
