Ex-Eagle CJ Gardner-Johnson Responds To Explosive Allegations
Former Philadelphia Eagles star safety CJ Gardner-Johnson has been in the news this offseason mainly for comments about the deal that sent him to the Houston Texans, but it took another turn this week.
Wild accusations came out saying that the former Eagles star "put out a hit" on New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers. This seemingly is all Instagram nonsense, at least this moment. Gardner-Johnson responded to the weird accusations on Instagram.
"I'm going to address this, this ain't nothing, y'all," Gardner-Johnson said on Instagram. "Like, this (expletive) is false news, bro. Y'all can go DM, we don't even know each other, bro...We ain't even have no issues on the field. Y'all want to believe something so bad, it ain't nothing behind that. Oh, let's clear this up. Z-Dog is a music producer...The devil will try to shake your faith at times and I ain't really tripping."
You can see Gardner-Johnson's full video on the wild accusations right here.
Gardner-Johnson is fiery player who has been in the news before for wild comments, like saying Philadelphia will never win another Super Bowl without him, but this is just something to another level. As of writing, neither the NFL, Eagles, New York Giants, or Houston Texans have commented on the allegations. It's probably nothing to think about and it is unfortunate to see how some things blow up. Gardner-Johnson responded and the end of the day that likely will be the end of it, unless there is some shocker behind the scenes.