Brandon Graham Has Playoff Message For Eagles Fans

It's been quite a year for longtime Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham.

Graham, the longest-tenured Eagle in team history, is one of just four players in team history who played for both Super Bowl-winning teams. Last season, he had a storybook ending. He defied the odds and returned in time for the Super Bowl from a seemingly season-ending triceps injury. The Eagles won the Big Game and he rode off into the sunset in retirement.

It would've been the perfect end, but he added another layer this season. Philadelphia's pass rush struggled early on and he came out of retirement to try to help the franchise again. He's done a good job, too, with three sacks in nine games. That's tied with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith and just a half-sack behind Zack Baun, to show how effective he's been.

The Eagles star has been everything Philly could've hoped for

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With the playoffs just days away from beginning, Graham wrote up a letter to Eagles fans on Wednesday, as shared by the team.

"It's time, Philly. This is what we've been waiting for," Graham wrote. "Two and a half months ago, I made the decision to come out of retirement. I had gone out on top, celebrating my second Super Bowl on Broad Street. I lived the fairytale ending. But, when I had the chance to come back, I thought to myself, why pass on an opportunity at history? When my career is finally over, no one will care about how it ended.

"What gets you remembered in this city are championships, and we have a shot at another one this year. If I didn't think so, I wouldn't be here. I would have gone off into the sunset if I felt last year was our final chance. But it wasn't. I still have that fire inside, and I know this team has what it takes to make our goals a reality. I've been in Philadelphia for 16 seasons, and I've seen the lows. The 4-12 season in 2012, heartbreak in the playoffs. Now, it's the golden era of Eagles football..."

You can read the entire message here.

Last season was a storybook for Graham. You can't write a better ending, but somehow he may. If the Eagles can make another run and he has an impact on that, it will make for an even better story than last year. Graham is in his 16th season, all with the Eagles. Coming back from a season-ending injury to make the Super Bowl was sweet. Imagine coming out of retirement to do the same in back-to-back years? That would be legendary.

