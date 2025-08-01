Eagles Being Eyed For 4-Time All-Pro Free Agent
If you had to pinpoint one question mark for the Philadelphia Eagles' roster right now, it likely would involve the safety position.
This is a topic that has been addressed all offseason. By this point, you likely have heard a lot of it. The Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson away, drafted Andrew Mukuba, and Sydney Brown has a chance at a bigger role in 2025. All three of these topics have been discussed at length.
Now, with training camp here, it's easier to see a clear view of the team. For example, Mukuba has missed time in camp with a shoulder injury this week. Brown has been praised for his work in camp so far and even has gotten shouted out by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Philadelphia entered camp with at least some questions for the depth at safety and it continues to make sense to add another piece. Because of this, NFL.com's Kevin Patra said the Eagles would be the top landing spot for four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons.
"It feels like the Eagles have been speculatively linked to Simmons from the moment Vic Fangio took on the defensive coordinator role in Philly last offseason," Patra said. "It doesn't seem like Philly has been in a rush to fill the safety void created by the decision to trade Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Houston. The Eagles have repped Cooper DeJean at safety early in camp -- potentially as a way to ensure the playmaker stays on the field in non-nickel situations.
"However, the Super Bowl champs could use a veteran presence on the back end. The 31-year-old Simmons might not be the same high-flier he was in his Denver days under Fangio, but he can still cover ground and fits well in his former coach's scheme. At this stage of his career, coming off his release by the Broncos last offseason and a one-year stint with the Falcons, Simmons will presumably be chasing a ring more than cash, which would fit Philly's cause."
The move makes almost too much sense. But, that has been the case all offseason and the Eagles haven't signed him. Although it would make sense, nothing seems imminent.