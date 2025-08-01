Eagles News: NFC East Could Lose Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to break one of the more surprising trends in the National Football League and become the first team to win back-to-back NFC East titles since the Eagles won four straight from 2001 through 2004.
Philadelphia has the roster to snap the streak plus there’s a chance the division is about to get weaker. On Thursday, Washington Commanders superstar receiver Terry McLaurin reportedly requested a trade, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Breaking: Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, multiple sources tell me," Schultz shared.
ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up with more information after the bombshell.
"Terry McLaurin requested a trade, as Jordan Schultz also reported," Schefter said. "There have been teams that have contemplated making a move for disgruntled WR Terry McLaurin, but the Commanders have had no interest in moving on from him."
There’s no chance that the Eagles could land McLaurin, but Philadelphia fans should be rooting for a deal. Washington arguably is the Eagles’ biggest competition in the division so losing a guy like McLaurin would be huge for Philadelphia's chances of repeating as division champions.
Last year, the Eagles and Commanders came together on a trade involving wide receiver Jahan Dotson. A deal involving McLaurin would likely be too big between division rivals. But, now all of the eyes are going to be on Washington and McLaurin over the next few days and maybe weeks as they attempt to work this mess out