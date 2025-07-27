Eagles LB Says What Philly Has Been Waiting For
The Philadelphia Eagles have a potential star on their hands.
Throughout the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft, the Eagles were trying to trade up all night. Philadelphia didn't have much luck until the Kansas City Chiefs were willing to swap first-rounders with the Eagles letting Philadelphia move up to No. 31. The Eagles used the pick to select linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Afterward, it was shared that he was the guy Philadelphia wanted to trade up for all along.
Campbell was widely considered to be among the top 10 players in this draft class, but injury questions made him freefall in the draft. That's okay, though. The Eagles, unlike most of the teams picking early, don't necessarily need Campbell to be a star right away. Philadelphia has the luxury of a star-powered roster already. But, Campbell already has surprised. It was shared earlier in the offseason that Campbell was expected to return to the field in August.
It's only July, but he has taken the field during training camp. He commented on that and shared that he's healthy.
"I’m just blessed that I’m healthy right now,” Campbell said. “I’m really happy to be out here on the field and flying around with our defense."
Campbell is a game-breaker-level talent. Last year, he had 117 total tackles, five sacks, one interception, two passes defended, and one fumble recovery in 13 games played. If he can stay healthy throughout the summer and work his way into the lineup, this is a guy who could have a big impact as early as Week 1.
More NFL: Do Eagles Have Surprise Cut Coming?