Eagles Get 25-Year-Old Starter Back For Playoff Run

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting a key cog back on defense when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Nakobe Dean exited the team's Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Dec. 20 with a hamstring injury. He missed the Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and then didn't play Week 18 as the starters rested.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Wednesday, Dean was asked about his hamstring and made it clear that he's doing alright and will be good to go on Sunday. He also noted that he would've been able to go Week 18 if the starters had played.

The Eagles are getting the LB back

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"'Probably?' I would've definitely been playing," Dean said when asked if he would've played Week 18 if the starters played. "It's just a thing, you know, you get a little tweak. We locked down a playoff spot. They want me to be able to play the best I can be. So, yeah. Getting rested in the NFL is always good...I don't want to say always good. Good rest, is good. I knew it wasn't bad. If I had pushed it, I probably would've been able to finish the game. When he saw we had control of the game...they were like, 'You good.'

He was then asked to confirm if he would be out there on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and he responded and said: "Yeah" with a smile.

That's positive news for the Eagles as they get ready for the Wild Card Round matchup. Dean has been a wrecking ball on defense for Philadelphia this season. He has played in 10 games, including eight starts, and has one pass defended, two forced fumbles, a career high four sacks, 55 total tackles, and six quarterback hits.

The 25-year-old has been playing at a high level. Getting him back in the mix to pair with Zack Baun and the rookie Jihaad Campbell is bad news for San Francisco, but great news for Eagles fans.

More NFL: Eagles OC Kevin Patullo’s Future Drawing League Attention