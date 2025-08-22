Eagles Place Johnny Wilson On Season-Ending IR, Sign Rookie DE
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles placed second-year wide receiver Johnny Wilson on what will be season-ending injured reserve, and signed defensive end Jereme Robinson in advance of Friday night’s preseason finale at the New York Jets.
Wilson suffered a nasty injury to his knee and ankle during Tuesday’s training camp practice at the NovaCare Complex that will require surgery.
Wilson was rolled up on from behind by left guard Brett Toth while engaged with a block in a friendly-fire incident. The Florida State product hobbled to the injury tent with the help of a trainer while not putting any weight on his left leg before he was carted into the NovaCare Complex a short time later.
Robinson (6-foot-3, 263 pounds) will replace Wilson on the 90-man roster for a quick look with the initial cut to 53 looming on Aug. 26.
The University of Kansas product was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was most recently with the New England Patriots before being released on Aug. 19 after playing snaps on special teams for the Patriots in the Week 2 preseason win over Minnesota.
Robinson, 25, had extensive experience with the Jayhawks, playing in 53 games and accumulating 14 sacks. He will be wearing No. 78 for the Eagles and could play Friday night.
Already valued by the Eagles for his blocking ability and special teams acumen, the 6-foot-6, 228-pound Wilson was also having a strong summer as a receiver, often shining in contested-catch opportunities and on back-shoulder throws.
Wilson had three receptions for 73 yards in the preseason opener against Cincinnati in the preseason opener.
In his rookie season for the Eagles as a sixth-round pick out of Florida State, Wilson, 24, played in 20 games, including all four in the postseason run to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Wilson started four games in the regular season and one in the playoffs, catching five passes for 38 yards and a touchdown on Nov. 10 at Dallas. He played in 32% of the team's offensive snaps in the regular season and 15% in the postseason.
By coincidence, the Eagles acquired former Houston Texans WR John Metchie, who made his practice debut in the session Wilson was injured, and remain well stocked at WR with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, and Metchie locked in as the top four, and second-year player Ainias Smith, undrafted rookie Darius Cooper, and return specialist Avery Williams likely battling for two roster spots.
The numbers at WR, though, don’t reflect Wilson’s projected role in what is a run-heavy offense built on the foundation of All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley.
The player who could somewhat mirror at least some of what Wilson provided for the Eagles is second-year tight end E.J. Jenkins, who is battling with free-agent pickup Kylen Granson for the TE3 position.
