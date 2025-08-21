Fighting Until The End: Eagles' Vet Embraces Every Opportunity
PHILADELPHIA - The final preseason game is a necessary evil for many around the NFL ecosystem who’ve weathered the dog days of training camp and can finally see the oasis of Week 1.
For those competing, the final preseason game is everything, a final opportunity to make a case to their current employers or a chance to open the eyes of the next one.
Veteran Eagles’ cornerback Parry Nickerson has lived that existence since embarking on his NFL career in 2018 as a sixth-round pick out of Tulane by the New York Jets.
Since then, Nickerson has called seven different NFL cities home over an eight-year period. He’s made enough teams and played enough football over that span to accrue five seasons, good enough to be a vested veteran and eligible for a pension whenever the New Orleans-area native does call it a career.
Nickerson earned his spot in Philadelphia as a tryout player during the Eagles’ 2024 minicamp.
Head coach Nick Sirianni was immediately drawn to Nickerson’s energy and professionalism. The slot cornerback turned 30 last October and is the oldest player on one of the youngest defenses in the NFL.
As usual, the odds are against Nickerson with next Tuesday’s cut looming, yet he will be fighting against his first NFL team to prove himself one more time.
“It's just the competitive nature inside me that just wants to keep going and just take advantage of these opportunities,” Nickerson said earlier this week. “To show the world what Parry Nickerson is.”
What Nickerson is can be debated. What can’t be has been the desire of so many to invite him into so many buildings around the league, including the NovaCare Complex.
“He's really great for these young guys,” safety Reed Blankenship said. “And he brings some type of culture to the room that we sometimes can miss at times. He's a great guy. "
Nickerson has become a bit of a mentor in life to the younger DBs.
“Talking to these guys, just like our personal stuff, life outside of football, these are things where I feel like I can help these other guys,” said Nickerson. “Understand things that are going on outside of football. We get so consumed with football."
“... I like [talking to the younger players]. Spread a little knowledge, give something to the fellas.”
On a personal level, as long as Nickerson keeps getting chances, he’s going to keep fighting, no matter what the landscape looks like to outsiders looking in.
“I have a family to feed, and [football] is something I'm very passionate about and just [excited] to get an opportunity to showcase what I can do. What I can bring to this team," said Nickerson. "And just continue to be a role model, a guy that's been in my position, that's been on several teams.”