Eagles Saquon Barkley Does It Again After Battering His Former Team
PHILADELPHIA – Saquon Barkley did it again, earning his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance against his former team, the New York Giants. With the way the Eagles’ running back is playing, it won’t be his last such award this season.
Barkley ran for 176 yards against the Giants, just 13 away from tying his career-high set in 2019 before a torn ACL sidetracked his brilliant career. He added another 11 receiving for a total of 187 yards from scrimmage and has 761 scrimmage yards this season, which is the most for a player in his first six games with a team since Barkley’s first six games with the Giants as a rookie in 2018 when he had 811.
He is third in the league in rushing with 658 yards with five rushing touchdowns and one receiving score for a total of six.
While this is his second award with the Eagles in just six games, he won it three times with the Giants. His five Offensive Player of the Week awards are tied with retired quarterback Kerry Collins for the most by a former Penn State player.
Barkley said after the Eagles 28-3 win over his former team, that he was happy to get the so-called “revenge” game behind him.
“I’m so happy this game is over,” he said. “I don’t think I should, besides today, any more questions about the Giants, but like I always said, thankful for the organization. They’re the team that drafted me.
“I still have nothing but love and respect for all the guys over there, but I’m happy to be an Eagles and more importantly we got a win today in the division against a division rival and now it’s on to the next one.”
The next one is in Cincinnati, a place the Eagles have never won. Though those previous Eagles teams didn’t have Barkley.
The NFC award winners for the week in addition to Barkley were:
-Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant on defense.
-Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates on special teams.
In the AFC:
-Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on offense. It as his 12th such award which leaves him one behind Josh Allen for the most of any NFL player.
-Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton on defense.
-Cincinnati Bengals receiver Charlie Jones on special teams.
