Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles Goes Viral With Hilarious Broncos Message

The National Football League playoffs are still ongoing and former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had a near-perfect response when the New England Patriots advanced to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

New England took on the Houston Texans and came away with a 28-16 win. Now, the Patriots will hit the road in the AFC Championship Game to take on the Denver Broncos with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The Broncos advanced on Saturday by taking down the Buffalo Bills in overtime, but got some devastating news in the process. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix broke a bone in his ankle in the game and now will miss the rest of the playoffs. That means the Patriots will face the Broncos with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham under center for Denver.

There are just four teams left

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) stands on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This has led some to think that the Patriots will just walk through, but Foles took to X with a hopeful -- and hilarious -- message for Broncos fans.

"Note for the Broncos and their fans: I know it has been an emotional 24 hours. I feel for Bo and the team, and I'm sending prayers for a strong recovery," Foles wrote on X. "A positive note going into the game versus the Patriots is that they struggle against backup QBs in championship-type games."

Now, that's a good one, and has 14.1 million views on X as of writing.

Foles notably replaced an injured Carson Wentz and then went on a heater en route to Super Bowl LII. Foles started three playoff games that year and threw for 246 yards, 352 yards, and then 373 yards in the Super Bowl. He tallied six touchdown passes, one interception, and of course, one receiving touchdown en route to the Eagles' Super Bowl win.

Stidham has less time to prepare -- and much less pedigree than Foles did -- but crazier things have happened. Only four teams remain now: the Patriots, Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and the Seattle Seahawks.

