Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 10: Cooper, Cooks, And Chemistry
PHILADELPHIA - With Thursday’s preseason opener against Cincinnati looming, the Eagles got in a 90-minute practice session without pads at the NovaCare Complex.
The team will have a walkthrough on Wednesday and then host the Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.
Despite scaling back from Monday’s practice in full pads, the Eagles kept up a spirited, competitive environment on Day 10 of training camp.
Red-zone competition was the star of the show with the defensive highlight coming off a blitz by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon, forcing a Jalen Hurts throw off his back foot, which Cooper DeJean intercepted in the end zone when Dallas Goedert peeled off the route.
The offensive highlight was Hurts connecting on a crossing route to Jahan Dotson for a TD on a zero blitz bearing down on the QB. The chemistry between the QB1 and Dotson, a late arrival last season, has been markedly better this summer.
The second-team offense was highlighted by Elijah Cooks, who keeps making plays. The lengthy receiver snared a catch from Tanner McKee on an in-breaking route before stopping on a dime to get past Eli Ricks and galloping for the TD.
Cooks then cashed in on the two-point conversion using his big body to shield off Mac McWilliams, who returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing two practices with a quad injury and being limited to individual work on Monday.
NEWS AND NOTES:
-McWilliams and Drew Mukuba made it back for some team drills, which was a pleasant surprise. Also, back in a limited fashion were safety Lewis Cine (hamstring), OL Trevor Keegan (back), and WR Terrace Marshall (knee).
Linebacker Zack Baun (back), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), running back Montrell Johnson (hamstring), and DT Byron Young (groin) remained sidelined.
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (neck) remained limited, and OL Matt Pryor was limited with a shoulder issue.
-It should be noted that both Brown and Baun have been a constant presence at practice, observing and not engaging in any significant rehab. That's a strong indication that the Eagles are just being cautious with two of their best players.
-New CB Jakorian Bennett, who was picked up via trade on Monday night from Las Vegas for DT Thomas Booker, was at practice but not participating. Bennett will start with No. 49, a number that will likely change down the road.
-On defense, Adoree’ Jackson got the first rep opposite Quinyon Mitchell today, extending his lead to 6-4 for the first-rep watchers. Jalyx Hunt was back as the starter at right end and got almost all of the first-team reps.
The linebackers were again Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and first-round pick Jihaad Campbell. Fellow rookie Smael Mondon is also getting plenty of looks with the first team in coverage snaps and stuck to Saquon Barkley on one impressive red-zone rep.
-Reed Blankenship nearly undercut a Johnny Wilson rep in 7-on-7s for an INT, but the ball found its way through. Wilson has shown more consistency catching the football recently, and also showed off his strength when A.J. Dillon caught a swing pass for big yardage when Wilson sealed off Hunt.
-Mukuba was matched up with Dallas Goedert on one red-zone rep and was about a foot too short, or so it seemed, as the star TE caught the football at its highest point for a TD.
Conversely, the second-round rookie showed up his skill and athleticism while closing to break up a pass to backup TE Kylen Granson.
-Undrafted rookie Darius Cooper continues to make plays and caught McWilliams on a slot fade for a TD from Tanner McKee.
-Mitchell got away with grabbing DeVonta Smith’s jersey on one rep for an incompletion. If the emerging second-year star has the savvy to pull that off consistently, look out.
- Vic Fangio’s propensity for dropping edge defenders into coverage was problematic on two occasions. Nolan Smith had to deal with Saquon Barkley on a wheel route at one point, and Uche somehow got matched up with DeVonta Smith, which went as expected, resulting in a TD for the offense.
-Ringo dropped a potential pick-six from Hurts that would have generated some buzz.
-McKee and Will Shipley finished from the 10-yard line with two consecutive identical flat passes that outflanked the defense.
