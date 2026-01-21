And Then There Were Two At A Position The Eagles Will Restock In the Offseason

Here’s an alert to all you Eagles mock drafters out there – squeeze a quarterback in there somewhere among the eight picks they are scheduled to make in this spring's NFL draft. If you’re feeling really brave, make it a Day 2 pick, which means the new QB would come in the second or third round, and would also mean that Jalen Hurts could be living on borrowed time.

The Eagles had no qualms about drafting Hurts in the second round when they had just signed Carson Wentz to a hefty payday. The Eagles also have no issue taking a quarterback at some point in every draft. It's unlikely they're looking to replace Hurts at this stage, but one can never be sure.

The year before taking Hurts, they drafted Clayton Thorson in the fifth round. Since taking Hurts, they went two years without grabbing one, then pickiedTanner McKee in the sixth round. After another year without drafting a QB, they grabbed Kyle McCord in the sixth round last spring.

McCord is gone now. The Eagles didn’t sign him to a futures contract after the season, so the Green Bay Packers did on Tuesday. That leaves two under contract – Hurts and McKee, because Sam Howell is gone, too.

As for McCord, he is the second player general manager Howie Roseman selected last spring who is no longer around. The QB joins sixth-round defensive end Antwuan Powell-Ryland. The class still has much to prove, or they may not be the only two who won’t last the summer in Philly.

The quarterback cabinet will be restocked by two this offseason. One could come as a veteran free agent, the other in the draft.

The 2026 draf class was supposed to be stocked with good quarterbacks. It hasn’t worked out that way. It’s a suspect class. The evaluations on QB are still being sorted, with all-star games still to be played, the NFL Scouting Combine, and various pro days to be conducted.

National champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza is surely going to be the first pick of the draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. The others projected to be the top ones include Alabama’s Ty Simpson, Mississippi’s Trinidad Chambliss, if he doesn’t win his fight to retain another year of eligibility, Drew Allar, and Cade Klubnik. That group is far from etched in stone as picks on the first or second day of the draft. They could still rise or fall as the evaluation process picks up steam.

There are others who could be around for the Eagles on Day 3, such as Miami’s Carson Beck, Kansas’ Jalon Daniels, and so many others.

It’s just too soon to sort it all out, but the Eagles will likley take one.

