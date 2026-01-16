Early Offseason Whispers Say Eagles Could Draft QB

The Philadelphia Eagles had a bit of an odd season in 2025.

The story of the season was offensive inconsistencies. There were times when the Eagles looked like they could blow the doors off any team and steamroll their way to another. Other times, they couldn't move the ball and even lost against the 4-13 New York Giants.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The 2025 season will be remembered as a missed opportunity coming off the Super Bowl LIX win. With the season now over, the Eagles have gotten an early start on the offseason. There will be a lot to discuss over the next few months as the Eagles try to sort things out. First and foremost, the Eagles need to get the offensive coordinator position right. After that, the eyes will turn to the roster. Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni fielded questions from the media and talked about the open offensive coordinator job, AJ Brown's future, and many other topics.

Will the Eagles add a QB?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Much has been said about the team in the week since the Wild Card Round loss against the San Francisco 49ers. On Friday, Michael Silver of The Athletic dropped a column with an intriguing look at the quarterback room and the dynamics between Jalen Hurts and the team. One nugget that stood out is that Silver reported, citing NFL sources, that the Eagles could consider drafting a quarterback this year, while acknowledging that Hurts isn't likely to go anywhere anytime soon.

"It was something of a shock when Roseman, the ultra-aggressive GM, used a 2020 second-round pick on Hurts, who ultimately made Wentz expendable," Silver wrote. "Could history repeat? Some NFL sources familiar with the Eagles’ organizational mindset believe they might draft a quarterback this spring; backup Tanner McKee, a 2023 sixth-round selection, is also highly regarded within the building. Hurts, who has three years remaining on the five-year, $255 million extension he signed after his first Super Bowl appearance, likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, especially given Lurie’s regard for him."

Now, that is interesting. Last year, the Eagles drafted Kyle McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. If the Eagles take a quarterback on the earlier side, what does that mean for McKee? There were trade rumors last offseason, but the Eagles didn't move him. Now, he has just one more year on his deal.

The Eagles have Hurts and shouldn't move on anytime soon. He's a Super Bowl MVP and tallied 25 touchdown passes to six interceptions in 2025. He also had eight rushing touchdowns despite fewer carries than expected. He's just 27 years old as well. The idea of drafting a quarterback raises eyebrows, especially because that's what the team did in taking Hurts with Carson Wentz on the team still. But Wentz was not as accomplished as Hurts at the time.

The quarterback room will be under a microscope all offseason, and this is now something to watch.

More NFL: Eagles Legend Open To Another Season In Philadelphia