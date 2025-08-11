Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 12: The Linc And Landon Injury
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles took their 12th training camp practice of the summer to Lincoln Financial Field for the team’s only open practice of the summer.
The organization sold 60,000 tickets to benefit its autism charity, and the turnstile count looked to be the largest since this setup began in 2013.
It was a competitive session dressed up in a scrimmage environment with the defense winning the team periods by a 12-9 margin under a modified scuring system based on the goals of the period.
A strong pass rush was the key for the defense, probably the strongest effort of ths summer that included first-round pick Jihaad Campbell being a difference maker from the second level.
The practice was marred, however, by an injury to three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson late in what was the longest practice of the Nick Sirianni that finished at two hours and 10 minutes.
The tough-minded Dickerson was able to leave the field with the help of trainers, his best friend on the team, Jordan Mailata, and ultimate Dom DiSandro. Dickerson was putting very little weight on his right leg.
When Dickerson reached the sideline, he was carted off to the locker room, and Brett Toth finished the practice at LG with the first team.
Dickerson missed team drills at Saturday's practice with what was described as a knee injury but returned Sunday and was given no practice designation.
If the veteran star missed any time, the path forward may be to move projected starting RG Tyler Steen over to the left side and inside Matt Pryor at LG.
-The play that tipped the session toward the defense came during a backed-up period when Jalen Hurts took on a heavy pass rush. The play should have been blown dead with Campbell recording "the sack." Ultimately, it was continued, and Hurts lost the football, resulting in a Nolan Smith pick-six. Either result was a big win for the defense.
-The offensive highlight was a 25-yard go route from Hurts to DeVonta Smith with Cooper DeJean in coverage and Sydney Brown arriving late.
-The top special teams note was that fast-rising rookie Darius Copper was given first-team reps as a kick returner and also was given an opportunity as a punt gunner, a clear indication that the Eagles are trying to carve out a roster spot for an undrafted player.
-Another undrafted WR, Taylor Morin, keeps generating significant separation, leaving both recent pickup Jakorian Bennett and fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams grasping for straws with his short-area quickness.
Bennett was gotten with an inside-out move, and McWilliams was dusted by a corner route for a TD in red-zone work.
-Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell's brilliant summer continued by locking down Smith on at least three occasions after Nick Sirianni showed up in a t-shirt repping his second-year CB.
-Veteran Adoree' Jackson got the first rep opposite Mitchell with the first-team defense as the back-and-forth between him and Kelee Ringo continued.
-Jahan Dotson had a great toe-tap catch on the sideline that ignited the crowd.
-Jake Elliott made field goals of 47 and 39 yards.
-Saquon Barkley had 10-plus touches in the session as the Eagles continue to use him aggressively. Will Shipley did a real nice job as a receiver in his opportunties.
-Campbell's length and athleticism really gives blockers trouble, but veteran savvy got him on two occasions. Hurts dipped his shoulder inside on a scramble before darting outside, and Barkley got a pass in the flat and feigned stepping out of bounds before racing past Campbell for extra yardage.