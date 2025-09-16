Examining Who Eagles Might Add To Fill Their Open Roster Spot
PHILADELPHIA – In case anyone forgot, the Eagles have an open spot on their 53-man roster after placing rookie offensive lineman Cam Williams on injured reserve over the weekend. It’s a spot that probably won’t be open for long, so this story’s shelf life could expire at any moment. Until it does, here are a few educated guesses as to whom the Eagles night add:
Darnell Savage. The Jacksonville Jaguars released him on Monday after he lost his starting job in first-year coach Liam Cohen’s regime. The Eagles have already made a pair of separate trades with first-year general manager James Gladstone in the past couple of weeks, bringing offensive lineman Fred Johnson back into the fold and adding running back/kick returner Tank Bigsby.
Why not complete the trifecta, though no trade is required here.
Savage, 28, is a safety, but he has played the slot during stops in Green Bay, which drafted him 21st overall in the 2019 draft, and Jacksonville.
He not only adds depth at safety but could become a slot option on the occasion the Eagles may want to move Cooper DeJean from inside to outside. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is on record as saying they prefer to keep DeJean in the slot, but he may be forced to move DeJean because of inadequate play opposite Quinyon Mitchell, namely starter Adoree Jackson.
Jackson appeared to play better than he did in the opener against Dallas, but the Chiefs’ receivers were a collection of manny, moe, and jacks.
Vic Fangio Gives Lukewarm Assessment of Adoree Jackson
And he still got beat deep after colliding with Reed Blankenship late in the game. Fortunately for the Eagles, Patrick Mahomes’ pass had a better chance of hitting The Gateway Arch in St. Louis than receiver Tyquan Thornton. That’s how badly KC’s QB missed the wide-open Thornton.
Fangio’s assessment on Tuesday of Jackson’s play was lukewarm.
“I thought it was improved,” he said. “I thought he did some good things and hopefully that will kickstart him into being a good corner for us.”
Marcus Epps. The safety has been elevated twice from the practice squad. He has one more elevation remaining before the Eagles will have to add him to the 53. Epps played 16 special teams snaps on Sunday. His special teams ability is what might give him a leg up on Savage, who doesn’t play special teams. Also, you think that if the Eagles were going to fill the opening with a player from the practice squad, they would have done so by now.
Note: this story was published at 6:45 p.m. on Monday
Cam Latu. The tight end from Alabama is an interesting story in that he was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2023, but Sunay was the first time he saw any game action after being elevated from the practice squad for the first time. He played six offensive snaps and 15 more on special teams. Perhaps he gets the nod for the 53 depending on the health of Dallas Goedert’s knee injury.
Parry Nickerson. Maybe the Eagles feel he is ready for a five-snap role on defense, perhaps in the slot in small doses.
More NFL: Eagles Conditioning Issues: None For Jordan Davis, But There Is For Another DT