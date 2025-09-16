Eagles Today

Eagles Conditioning Issues: None For Jordan Davis, But There Is For Another DT

Philadelphia Eagles Vic Fangio and one of his star defensive linemen are on the same page: conditioning must improve.

Ed Kracz

Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) reacts with offensive lineman Jordan Mailata (68) and offensive lineman Lane Johnson (65) during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) reacts with offensive lineman Jordan Mailata (68) and offensive lineman Lane Johnson (65) during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA – Nobody is asking about Jordan Davis’ conditioning anymore. Not after the Eagles’ defensive tackle has logged 85 defensive snaps in two games this season. After two games last year, he was at 64 snaps after two games.

Not after Davis made five tackles, one away from his career-high, and batted down two Patrick Mahomes passes at the line of scrimmage in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

It’s time to start asking about the conditioning of another Eagles defensive lineman, though. That would be Davis’ good friend Jalen Carter.

It’s not that anybody asked about it. Vic Fangio, the speak-his-mind defensive coordinator, offered it up when asked on Tuesday by Eagles on SI what sort of impact Carter’s presence had on the rest of the defensive line and a pass rush that dialed up pressure on Mahomes and recorded a pair of sacks, their first two of the season.

Vic Fangio Answers All Things Jalen Carter Related

Vic Fangio
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

“He had some good rushes,” Fangio answered. “I think he needs to round into better shape. Both he and I talked about that, and he readily admits that. I think we'll even get more. But, I thought for everything that has gone on in his world, I thought he played pretty good.”

Carter played 48 snaps (80 percent) and finished with two tackles, a tackle for loss, and three hits on Mahomes. Keep in mind, too, that it was unseasonably warm in Kansas City with temperatures above 90 degrees.

Another question for Fangio was why Carter’s conditioning isn’t where it needs to be after two weeks of the season.

Obviously not playing Week 1 after being ejected is one reason, as is the shoulder injury that he had during training camp that limited his participation in practice. Fangjo also highlighted the fact the Eagles don’t have overly long practices in the summer, or even in the fall, for that matter, and his lack of reps. Ultimately, the DC said, “It’s just everything.”

Carter got some reps on the outside, away from his interior post, and Fangio wasn’t going to commit if that is something he will show each game, saying it will be a game-to-game situation.

There was a point during the game on Sunday when Carter was holding his wrist, though he never came out of the game. Fangio put any concerns about it to rest, though.

"He's got a little something there,” he said, “but it's nothing that's going to slow him down too much.”

More NFL: Eagles' Search For X Plays Should Start With Saquon Barkley Vs. Rams

Published
Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News