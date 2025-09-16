Eagles Conditioning Issues: None For Jordan Davis, But There Is For Another DT
PHILADELPHIA – Nobody is asking about Jordan Davis’ conditioning anymore. Not after the Eagles’ defensive tackle has logged 85 defensive snaps in two games this season. After two games last year, he was at 64 snaps after two games.
Not after Davis made five tackles, one away from his career-high, and batted down two Patrick Mahomes passes at the line of scrimmage in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
It’s time to start asking about the conditioning of another Eagles defensive lineman, though. That would be Davis’ good friend Jalen Carter.
It’s not that anybody asked about it. Vic Fangio, the speak-his-mind defensive coordinator, offered it up when asked on Tuesday by Eagles on SI what sort of impact Carter’s presence had on the rest of the defensive line and a pass rush that dialed up pressure on Mahomes and recorded a pair of sacks, their first two of the season.
Vic Fangio Answers All Things Jalen Carter Related
“He had some good rushes,” Fangio answered. “I think he needs to round into better shape. Both he and I talked about that, and he readily admits that. I think we'll even get more. But, I thought for everything that has gone on in his world, I thought he played pretty good.”
Carter played 48 snaps (80 percent) and finished with two tackles, a tackle for loss, and three hits on Mahomes. Keep in mind, too, that it was unseasonably warm in Kansas City with temperatures above 90 degrees.
Another question for Fangio was why Carter’s conditioning isn’t where it needs to be after two weeks of the season.
Obviously not playing Week 1 after being ejected is one reason, as is the shoulder injury that he had during training camp that limited his participation in practice. Fangjo also highlighted the fact the Eagles don’t have overly long practices in the summer, or even in the fall, for that matter, and his lack of reps. Ultimately, the DC said, “It’s just everything.”
Carter got some reps on the outside, away from his interior post, and Fangio wasn’t going to commit if that is something he will show each game, saying it will be a game-to-game situation.
There was a point during the game on Sunday when Carter was holding his wrist, though he never came out of the game. Fangio put any concerns about it to rest, though.
"He's got a little something there,” he said, “but it's nothing that's going to slow him down too much.”
