Eagles Cornerbacks Earn AP First-Team All-Pro Honors
PHILADELPHIA – The celebration in the Eagles’ draft room in the spring of 2024 was underway, with general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie high-fiving after they had traded with their NFC East rival Washington Commanders to move up 13 spots in the second round to select Cooper DeJean.
The two front-office honchos believed they made two first-round picks with their first two selections in that draft. They were right, and that celebration was renewed when Dejean, who was taken 40th overall out of Iowa, and Quinyon Mitchell, who was taken in the first round as the 22nd overall pick out of Toledo, were named Associated Press first-team All-Pro on Saturday.
The last time the Eagles had a cornerback named an AP first-team performer was 2004 when Lito Sheppard did it.
It is just the sixth time a team has had its top two picks from a draft class earn first-team AP honors within their first two seasons. Two of those classes belong to the Eagles with Keith Jackson and Eric Allen doing it 1989 from the 1988 draft class.
Here are the other times it has happened:
2018: Colts Quenton Nelson and Shaq Leonard (2018 draft).
2001: Bears Brian Urlacher and Mike Brown (2000 draft).
1984: Rams Eric Dickerson and Henry Ellard (1983 draft).
1958: Rams Jon Arnett and Del Shofner (1957 draft).
Only three times has it happened on the same side of the ball – the 2025 Eagles, 2001 Bears and 1984 Rams.
Shutdown cornerback From Day 1
Mitchell has been a lockdown corner since the day he arrived. This year, he has led all corners in catch-rate allowed (42.4 percent) and ranked first in average target separation (1.8, minimum of 60 targets). He also finished tied for third in forced incompletions (16) and was the only corner not to give up a touchdown pass in 600-plus coverage snaps.
DeJean led all slot corners in Pro Football Focus coverage grade at 79.3, passer rating allowed at 55.4 percent, and fewest yards per coverage snap (0.74, minimum 350 coverage snaps at slot corner). He has never allowed a touchdown as a slot corner, and he finished second on the team this year with 85 tackles.
First-team offense:
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Rams
Running back: Bijan Robinson, Falcons
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
Receivers: Puka Nacua, Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks
Tight end: Trey McBride, Cardinals
Left tackle: Garrett Bolles, Broncos
Left guard: Joe Thuney, Bears
Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs
Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Broncos
Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Lions
First-team defense
Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Browns; Will Anderson, Jr., Texans; Micah Parsons, Packers
Interior linemen: Jeffrey Simmons, Titans; Zach Allen, Broncos
Linebackers: Jack Campbell, Lions; Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins
Cornerbacks: Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles; Derek Stingley, Jr., Texans
Slot cornerback: Cooper DeJean, Eagles
Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Kevin Byard, Bears
First-team special teams
Kicker: Will Reichard, Vikings
Punter: Jordan Stout, Ravens
Kick returner: Ray Davis, Bills
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Titans
