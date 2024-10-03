Five With Eagles' Ties Make The Cut To 50 In Hall Of Fame' Seniors Category
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has cut the number from 182 to 60 when it comes to the Seniors category for the Class of 2025.
The goal was to get the number to 50 today but ties in the balloting process increased the number.
Each member of the Seniors Screening Committee, a new group created this year, cast ballots for 50 individuals from a list of 182 nominees consisting of 100 offensive players, 77 defensive players, and five special teamers. All players who tied for the 50th position remain under consideration.
A separate nine-person Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will make additional reductions in increments over the next several weeks. In late fall with no fixed date yet, the Blue-Ribbon committee will select three Seniors as finalists for possible election with the Class of 2025.
Those making the cut to 60 with connection to the Eagles include quarterback Roman Gabriel, wide receiver Harold Jackson, offensive lineman Al Wistert, and linebackers Maxie Baughan and Bill Bergey.
Former Eagles eliminated in the move down from 182 to 60 include QB Ron Jaworksi, running backs Timmy Brown and Herschel Walker, WR Mike Quick, tight end Jimmy Giles, linebacker Seth Joyner, and punter Sean Landeta.
Wistert, Baughan, and Bergey are already in the Eagles Hall of Fame and the franchise retired Wistert's No. 70 in 1952.
The players who remain eligible for election with the Class of 2025 are:
QUARTERBACKS (5): Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Roman Gabriel, Jack Kemp, Jim Plunkett.
RUNNING BACKS (7): Alan Ameche, Ottis Anderson, Larry Brown, Roger Craig, Chuck Foreman, Cecil Isbell, Paul “Tank” Younger.
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS (10): Mark Clayton, Isaac Curtis, Boyd Dowler, Henry Ellard, Harold Jackson, Billy "White Shoes” Johnson, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (12): Ed Budde, Ox Emerson, Bill Fralic, Chris Hinton, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Ralph Neely, Dick Schafrath, Jim Tyrer, Al Wistert.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6): L.C. Greenwood, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Jim Marshall, Harvey Martin, Leslie O’Neal, Bill Stanfill.
LINEBACKERS (11): Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Bill Bergey, Joe Fortunato, Larry Grantham, Lee Roy Jordan, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis, Andy Russell, Pat Swilling, Phil Villapiano.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (8): Dick Anderson, Deron Cherry, Pat Fischer, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Lemar Parrish, Everson Walls.
SPECIAL TEAMS (1): Steve Tasker.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be enshrined next August in Canton, Ohio.
