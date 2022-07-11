Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: DeVonta Smith Breaks into the Top 10

The then-rookie led the team in three important catagories and breaks a string of defensive players by landing at No. 7

DeVonta Smith’s first NFL catch came in his first NFL game.

It was quite the debut for the then-reigning Heisman Trophy winner as he went on to finish with six receptions for 71 yards, including that 18-yard over-the-shoulder snag from Jalen Hurts just 8 minutes, 43 seconds into the 2021 season in a game the Eagles would roll, 32-6, over the Atlanta Falcons.

The production for the rookie was solid all season.

There were toe-tapping touchdown catches and body-contorting grabs along the sidelines, one so amazing that a referee signaled him out of bounds before the play was overturned on replay.

There was the new franchise record for rookies of 916 yards, with 64 receptions and five touchdowns. Each led the team.

There was no debate when it came to where he should be ranked in our top 25 countdown of the best current Eagles.

Smith checked in at No. 7.

It was at No. 7 where both Ed Kracz and John McMullen had him ranked.

Some background on the top 25: Kracz, SI’s Eagles Today publisher, and staff writer McMullen put together their top 25 players independent of each other’s and then assigned point values, with 25 points awarded to the player ranked first on each list, 24 to the player ranked second, and so on, with one point going to the player that was put 25th.

The highest ranking from either reporter broke any ties in the balloting.

Smith is the first representative for the offense in the top 10.

So far, the top 10 has had Josh Sweat at No. 10, Fletcher Cox at No. 9, and Haason Reddick at No. 8.

You have to go back to No. 13 to find the last offensive player in the rankings. That was quarterback Jalen Hurts.

For Smith, the belief is he is just scratching the surface of what will be a stellar career.

“Really, just coming off last season, I’m just seeing what I did, what I can do better, and some of the things that I think I can improve,” said Smith during OTAs about his offseason.

“So, just attacking those things, the small details, and overall, you still have to take care of your body and things like that. So, a long offseason. I haven’t had an offseason like that in I don’t know how long. Just having that time to dedicate it to my body, the small things that I need.”

A.J. Brown was added to line up on the other side of him, which will make it more challenging for a defense to stop Smith.

“In my opinion, Smitty is a wide receiver one and he's going against a cornerback number two,” said Brown during OTAs.

“I expect Smitty to dominate, you know? So just taking the pressure off of each other and even being on the same side, you know, you can't really double. It's great having another great (WR) beside you.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com's Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast.