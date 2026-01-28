Eagles-Brian Daboll Report Surfaces After Titans Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator job remains open without an end in sight.

So far this offseason, the Eagles have been linked to a handful of options, but nothing has gotten over the finish line yet. There have been high-profile names linked to the team, like Mike McDaniel. And others who aren't as big quite yet, like Declan Doyle of the Chicago Bears. McDaniel landed with the Los Angeles Chargers and Doyle withdrew from the running for the job to stick around with Chicago.

These aren't the only two guys linked to Philadelphia and it's important to note that just because a candidate doesn't land with the Eagles, it doesn't necessarily mean that the team missed out. The Eagles have kept things close to the vest this offseason. Another option who was linked to the Eagles but came off the board on Tuesday was Brian Daboll. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early on Tuesday that the Tennessee Titans were "set to hire" Daboll.

The Eagles are still looking

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll shouts to his players on the field during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, Eagles on SI's John McMullen reported that no offer was made to Daboll — or McDaniel, for that matter.

"Mike McDaniel and Brian Daboll were the Eagles' two top targets," McMullen wrote. "No offer was made to either, however, because McDaniel was clearly going in another direction, and Daboll explained his priorities: a head-coaching job or the Titans and Robert Saleh, who he has gotten very close to. One source said the Eagles have not actually offered the job to anyone. It's been a slow burn, but it does feel like the contingencies, typically a strength of the organization, were not nearly as defined as they should have been."

Philadelphia's search for an offensive coordinator has been moving at a snail's pace this offseason. Now, another high-end option is off the market. The Eagles have two straight NFC East titles under their belt and yet the job hasn't flown off the board. It's been a somewhat surprising start to the offseason, but the search isn't over yet.

