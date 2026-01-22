Eagles Still Searching as Another OC Candidate Emerges

The Philadelphia Eagles are still looking to replace Kevin Patullo and fill the open offensive coordinator job.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini joined 94WIP Sports Radio on Tuesday and noted that she believes the open offensive coordinator job is not viewed as an attractive job around the league.

"No, I don't," Russini said. "I think coordinators that are on this list are aware that navigating Philly is difficult. I mean, because of the way it is set up, who is on the team, and what it's going to look like in the next few months. I think this offseason, of any team right now in the NFL, I think this Eagles group has to probably do the biggest revamp of what they are. We know they're all-in on [Jalen Hurts], I think that's apparent. I don't think anyone's wondering about it. I don't think there's questions about it. All signs point to no one is giving up on the Super Bowl MVP. ... I just don't think it's the easiest place to just step into, especially if you’re looking for a successful few years."

The Eagles clearly need something to change

Clearly, she isn't wrong. The Eagles have been linked to all of the big-name offensive coordinator targets out there this offseason, including Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll, and Zac Robinson, among others. But, the Eagles missed on McDaniel and Robinson and Dabolll doesn't appear to be likely. Another name popped up on Thursday as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles have requested permission to interview Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

"Eagles have requested to interview Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for their offensive coordinator position. Doyle was hired last off-season as the NFL’s youngest offensive coordinator and he previously coached under Sean Payton in New Orleans and Denver," Schefter wrote.

Doyle is young and led a good offense in 2025, but this also goes to show how the job is viewed around the league. The Eagles missed on the top names of the offseason and now are at least going to interview one of the youngest options out there.

